A Porter, Nura Buzu, 25, who allegedly stole Redmine tracker and eight mobile phones valued at N50,000, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Buzu, who resides at Peter St., Mile 12, Lagos, was charged with conspiracy and stealing but pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the offences were committed on Jan. 4, at Kosofe Bus-stop, Ketu, Lagos.

Eruada alleged that the defendant and others at large attacked Peter Uchenna at the location and stole the items belonging to him.

The prosecutor alleged that the State Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) apprehended the defendant at the scene of the crime.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M. I. Dan-Oni, admitted the defendant to bail of N50,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb. 12 for mention.

