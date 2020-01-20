Following the explosion of a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipeline at the Ile Epo axis (near Abule Egba), Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State on Sunday , the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has reported that three bodies including that of a minor had been recovered from the explosion site while a number of houses had been destroyed.

The acting Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye mentioned that several buildings and articulated vehicles were engulfed in the inferno.

He, however, said the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, adding that emergency responders immediately swung into action after receiving distress calls from some residents of the area.

Gov Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State ha assured that his administration will provide the needed security and ensure that information gathering along volatile corridors increases.

He has also promised to foster stronger synergy with communities in such volatile corridors

He said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the families and businesses affected in the unfortunate incident at Abule Egba.

” We are thankful for the brave members of LASEMA & our fire service that swung into action working all night to reduce the impact. Pipeline Vandals will be shown no mercy.

“We all have a role to play. We must work together to ensure man-made incidents like Abule Egba are avoided. Security and information gathering along volatile corridors will increase and a stronger synergy with communities must happen.”

