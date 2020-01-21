The Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, OndoState, has ordered the remand of a 39-year-old serial fraudster, Chibuzor Elike, to Olokuta Correctional Facility.

The accused was dragged before the court over his claim that the missing one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole, who was kidnapped during a church service at the Sotitobire Miracle Centre on November 10, 2019, was in his custody.

Elike who was charged in three-count -charge of felony, threat and demanding with menace, was ordered to remain in prison custody till February 20, 2020.

He was arrested last week in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, following a text message he sent to the wife of Sotitobire’s Founder, Bisola Alfa, demanding N800,000 ransom for the release of the missing boy.

