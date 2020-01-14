Supreme Court: Judgment on Ararume’s Appeal Against Ihedioha’s Election to be Delivered Today

Following the appeal filed by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its governorship candidate; Ifeanyi Ararume on March 9, 2019 election in Imo State.

The appeal was filed to challenge the victory of Governor Emeka Ihedioha at the poll.

After the seven-man panel led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, heard the appeal on Tuesday, the CJN said its judgment would be delivered later in the day.

The court is currently hearing the appeal filed by Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress challenging Ihedioha’s victory.

It will be followed by the appeal filed by Uche Nwosu of the Action Alliance also challenging the outcome of the election won by Ihedioha.

