Following the Supreme Court verdict that sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) as governor of Imo State and pronounced Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as Imo State governor, members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja are currently protesting.

The protest is led by Dino Melaye (ex-member of the 9th National Assembly, representing Kogi West Senatorial district),the National Chairman, Uche Secondus, among others.

