Olanrewaju Bamidele has been arrested by Ogun State Police Command for allegedly beating his wife Adenike Olanrewaju to death.

The suspect was arrested after his 15-year-old son, Ayomide Olanrewaju, reported that his deceased mother was murdered by his father following a misunderstanding that ensued between them.

Ayomide said his father used a big stick to beat the victim to coma, after which he used a screwdriver to stab her on the head resulting in the death of his mother.

Police said Bamidele was about to bury the woman secretly when the children, who saw him digging a grave by the side of his house, alerted their neighbours who rushed to the scene and held him down before the arrival of the police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is fond of beating his wife from time to time.

