Travel Agent Docked Over Alleged N1.2m Canadian Visa Fraud

A travel agent, Adeyemi Aladetoyinbo, 42, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly obtaining N1.2 million in the guise of securing a Canadian visa for his client.

Aladetoyinbo, who resides in Mushin area of Lagos State, is standing trial on a three-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences, breach of peace and stealing.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Edet Akadu, told the court that Aladetoyinbo committed the offences on March 15, 2019 at Olopade St., Mushin, Lagos.

He alleged that Aladetoyinbo obtained N1.2 million from the complainant, Mr Kareem Adisa, on the pretext of assisting him to secure a Canadian visa, but failed to do so.

Akadu said that the defendant intentionally swindled the complainant of the money.

He said the offences contravened Sections 287, 314 and 168 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr K.O.Ogundare, granted the defendant N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb. 20 for mention.

