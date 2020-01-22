United States President, Donald Trump, intends to add Nigeria to a list of countries for visa restrictions.

According to U.S media and agency reports, seven countries are on Trump’s travel ban list. The countries are Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania.

The Wall Street Journal reports that some countries will face bans only on some visa categories, . The list of countries was not final and could yet change, Politico reports.

Trump said in an interview that he is trying to add additional nations to the travel ban list, but declined to list the countries.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley defended the impending order in a statement.

“The travel ban has been profoundly successful in protecting our country and raising the security baseline around the world,” he said.

“While there are no new announcements at this time, common sense and national security both dictate that if a country wants to fully participate in U.S. immigration programs, they should also comply with all security and counter-terrorism measures because we do not want to import terrorism or any other national security threat into the United States.”

Politico adds in its report that Trump could make the announcement of countries on the travel ban list as early as Monday.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

