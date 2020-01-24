A new ‘Marry your rapist’ law which allows men who have sex with girls under 18 to avoid punishment if they marry their victims, is being considered by Turkish MPs.

Critics say the proposed law legitimises statutory rape, child marriage and allows child abuse and sexual exploitation to become rife.

A similar bill was put before the Turkish parliament in 2016 but it was withdrawn after it sparked worldwide outrage. The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) is also urging the government to drop the proposal.

