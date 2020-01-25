The Leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Thursday, bemoaned the spate of killings across the country, and resolved to declare a three-day fasting and prayer session, as one of the ways of addressing the ugly trend.

The Association’s President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, told Journalists in Abuja, that the prayer and fasting session is aimed at praying to God to end the killings of innocent Nigerians, and give the government of the day the capacity to overcome the criminals troubling the nation.

CAN’s position is coming barely four days after boko haram murdered Pastor Lawan Andimi, on Monday.

Andimi, the Chairman of CAN, in Michika Local Government, Adamawa State, was abducted by the insurgents on January 3, and subsequently decapitated despite being offered a N50 million ransom.

Saying that Christians have become endangered species in Nigeria, Ayokunle alleged that the terrorists killed Andimi, because he refused to be converted to Islam.

He also cited the case of Rev. Denis Bagauri, who was murdered by unknown gunmen, in his residence at Mayo Belwa of Adamawa State, on Sunday, and the beheading of 11 Christians, including a bride-to-be, by the Islamic State in West Africa, on Christmas Day of 2019, in Maiduguri, to buttress his point that Christians are mostly targets of the attacks.

He also mentioned the case of four Seminarians of the Good Shepherd Catholic Seminary, in Kakau, who were kidnapped along Kaduna-Abuja Road, a few days ago.

He alleged that the criminals who he said are operating everywhere with impunity, have been stopping commercial and private vehicles, asking occupants their religion.

According to him, whoever claims to be a Christian is either killed on the spot, or abducted and a demand for a ransom issued.

