The Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), has warned Computer Based Test (CBT) centres against extortion of prospective candidates for the 2020 Joint Admission Matriculation Examination Board (JAMB).

The spokesman of the corps, Mr Adamu Shehu, made the disclosure in a statement, noting that the Commandant, Mr Garba Muhammad, gave the charge when he paid a courtesy visit to the State JAMB Coordinator, Mr Bello Aminu, on Thursday in Dutse.

He quoted the commandant as alleging that intelligence reports indicated that some CBT operators were charging candidates above the official fees.

Muhammad added that the Commandant General of the Corps, Mr Abdullahi Gana, had ordered the corps to check the menace, warning that defaulters would be prosecuted.

“I call on CBT center operators to charge only the official fee or risk revocation of licenses and prosecution,” Muhammad was quoted as saying in the statement.

The commandant reiterated the commitment of the corps to secure the Board’s offices; examination materials, ensure safety of personnel and candidates as well as curb examination malpractices.

Also speaking, Aminu, disclosed that the Board had approved N4, 700; as examination registration fee per candidate, adding that any acts to the contrary violated the laws governing its operations.

According to the statement, the visit was sequel to a meeting between the two agencies in Abuja, where the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, lauded the NSCDC over transparency in the discharge of its mandate.

