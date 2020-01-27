The Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) in Abia State, Prof Francis Otunta has been accused of impregnating a 300 level student of Accounting of the institution.

The allegation was contained in a petition written by a member of the University’s Governing Council, Dr Nelson O’Amanze Udenze.

In the petition made available to LIB, it was revealed that the Vice Chancellor was also accused of impregnating a third year female student of accounting in 2017. He allegedly upgraded the student to final year status without any examination, allegedly graduated her and allegedly quickly sent her abroad to close the trial.

