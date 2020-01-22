In a statement signed by Oke’s Media Officer, Mr Kayode Oladeji, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Wednesday, Bishop Francis Wale -Oke, the National Deputy President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has urged governors in the South West Zone to properly legalise the region’s security initiative, Amotekun.

Oke, who is also the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, said a legal backing for the initiative was imperative in order to protect it.

The cleric commended the governors for their foresight in ensuring the protection of lives and property of the people of the region.

“The Amotekun initiative is a noble idea and we must commend the proponents, being the South West governors.

“However, it should be properly legalised by making sure South West Houses of Assembly give it the needed legal teeth,” he said.

Oke also allayed the fears being entertained in some quarters concerning the establishment of Amotekun, saying it was in tandem with the community policing philosophy of the Federal Government.

The cleric noted that the outfit would complement the efforts of other security agencies in the country to ensure the protection of lives and property of the people in the region.

The cleric enjoined Nigerians to endeavour to put the country on the path of self-discovery and recovery.

He also commended Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for working toward the sustenance of peace across the state, adding that development was impossible without peace and tranquility.

