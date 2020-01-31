The ongoing coronavirus outbreak is a global health emergency, the World Health Organization determined yesterday.

Since it started last month, the virus’s spread has reached nearly two dozen countries, sickened thousands, and impacted both travel and business around the world.

“The main reason is not because of what is happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries,” said Tedros Adhanom, director general of the WHO, in a press conference today.

“Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to other countries with weaker health systems, which are ill prepared to deal with it.”

The death toll from the disease has risen to 170 in China, with 7,834 people quarantined while 68 cases have been reported around the world

