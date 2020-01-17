If you have been wondering who is behind the newly debuted PR Outfit in Abuja, ARRAYHAN PR AGENCY LTD, you need not search any further.

The face behind it is the Ace publisher and top businessman, Wole Arisekola.

Arisekola, whose Street Journal Magazine has revolutionized the media industry in Dublin and Nigeria is currently recording same feat in the FCT with the new PR Outfit.

“We are out to add value to our clients”, the President, Online Media Practitioners of Nigeria told our correspondent while revealing the motive behind the outfit.

“We are out to protect them from recent media onslaught, especially online media”, he further stated, stressing that “We are into general PR work including media practices, image perfection and portfolio maintenance”.

Always maintaining the lead in all his ventures,

Arisekola’s ARRAYHAN PR AGENCY has since taken the FCT by the storm as it company has changed the face of the industry in the Abuja.

Located in the highbrow Wuse area of the FCT, ARRAYHAN PR AGENCY has become the toast of leaders of industry, politicians, institutions and leading organizations.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

