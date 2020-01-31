28-year-old Khagendra Thapa Magar, the record holder for world’s shortest mobile man, died at a hospital in the central city of Pokhara on Friday, his spokesman said.

“We admitted him to Manipal Hospital on Thursday, the doctors said he died of severe pneumonia,’’ Min Bahadur Rana, the chairman of Khagendra Thapa Magar Foundation, said.

In October 2010, Guinness World Records declared Magar the world’s shortest mobile man at 67.08 centimetres.

He also held the record of shortest teenager in the male category when he was measured 65.58 centimetres.

According to Rana, Magar was fond of playing musical instruments and dancing.

In 2012, the title of world’s shortest man was split into mobile and non-mobile.

Junrey Balawing, a 27-year-old Filipino who measures 59.93 centimetres, holds the record for the shortest man in the non-mobile category.

The world’s shortest person on record was another Nepalese named Chandra Bahadur Dangi, measuring 54.6 centimetres who died in 2015.

