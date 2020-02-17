The Katsina State Police Command on Tuesday paraded a 17-year-old housewife, Rabi Rabi’u, for stabbing her husband Shamsu Salisu, 25, of Almakiyayi village, to death, after an altercation.

The Katsina state Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Gambo Isa, said that the victim had an altercation with his wife, adding that while he was asleep afterwards, his wife stabbed him with knife in several places in his body including his abdomen.

He said ‘’As a result, he sustained serious injuries. The Police team rushed the victim to Malumfashi General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by the attending physician.”

However, giving an account of what happened, Rabi said: “The incident happened early in the morning during prayer time. Power supply was restored in our area and I wanted to charge my phones, while Salisu also wanted to charge his.

Unfortunately, we were arguing over who should use the charger first when Salisu drew out a knife and I snatched it from him and stabbed him in the stomach and he later died.

Our marriage was just 51-day-old and we were yet to have children, but I still love him. I never knew that the stab would lead to his death.”

