A lorry, on Thursday collided with a passenger bus in India, resulting in the death of 17 passengers and two drivers, a police spokesman said.

A police spokesman told dpa that the lorry driver lost control of his vehicle on a motorway in the Southern State of Tamil Nadu, and veered into the oncoming lane.

The lorry, loaded with 30 tons of tiles, crashed into the bus.

Most of the other 29 passengers sustained minor injuries.

However, the truck driver has been taken into custody.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, expressed his condolences to the victims and their families.

“I wish those involved in the incidence quick recovery,” he said.

