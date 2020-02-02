On Monday at a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, two men, Awolu Umar and Salaha Abubakar, aged 36 and 25 respectively, were arraigned for allegedly displaying dangerous weapons and breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the defendants on Feb. 4 at Seme Baggage conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by displaying dangerous arms such as planks and sticks.

“The defendants unlawfully armed themselves with dangerous and offensive weapons in public in a manner to cause terror in the community.

“The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 44 and 61 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” he told the court.

The defendants, whose addresses are unknown, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Segun Aka-Bashorun granted the defendants N100,000 bail each with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Aka-Bashorun ordered the sureties must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions and adjourned the case until Feb.19 for mention.

