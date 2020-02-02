Three suspects, including a female were arrested in Onitsha for alledgly abducting a 14- year-old girl.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the report to be true mentioned that the victim held hostage for 27 days and allegedly raped severally by the suspects was rescued by the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) at their hideout in Ogidi.

He said, “At about 5:30pm, the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) trailed and arrested at their hideout in Ogidi, the following syndicate: Onyemechi Aniobi ‘m’ aged 23years, Elochukwu Okudo ‘m’ aged 25 years and Pauline Elechi ‘f’ aged 24 years.

“The suspects had on the 12/1/2020 allegedly kidnapped a 14 year-old girl in Onitsha and took her to an undisclosed location.”

Consequently, On the 30/1/2020 the syndicate contacted the victim’s mother through SMS and demanded for ransom of ten million Naira which was later reduced downward after much pleading by the mother.

Suspects equally sent a first Bank account number 3120904371 bearing one John Blessing to the victim’s mother.

Meanwhile, the victim who was held hostage for twenty Seven days and allegedly raped severally by the suspects was rescued by the Police and taken to the hospital for medical examination.”

