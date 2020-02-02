The police on Friday arraigned two men for allegedly loitering around some banks in a Magistrates’ Court in Badagry, Lagos.

The police charged Onukwuru Isiguzo, 51; and Babatunde Adebayo, 53 with wandering and breach of public peace.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charge.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Dec. 23, 2019, at about 10 a.m, behind Methodish Primary School, Badagry, Lagos.

Adeosun said the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by going round the UBA, for a protracted time, without any apparent purpose.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 166 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Lazarus Hotepo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Hotepo adjourned the case untill March 24, for mention.

