Two suspected militants and a paramilitary trooper were killed in a gun battle on Wednesday in Indian administered Kashmir, police said, adding that a third militant was critical in hospital.

Three unidentified militants on a motorbike fired at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers, who were on patrol duty in the Shalteng area on the outskirts of the region’s main city Srinagar, CRPF spokesman Moses Dinakaran said.

The troopers returned fire, killing two of the militants and injuring the third. He was captured and is in intensive care in hospital.

A CRPF constable also died in the encounter, Dinakaran said.

Arms, ammunition and grenades were recovered from the site where the exchange of fire took place.

Security personnel have been on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir ever since its special autonomous status was scrapped on August 5.

Indian administered Kashmir has seen a separatist insurgency since the 1980s in which tens of thousands of people have been killed.

India claims that Pakistan supports Kashmiri militants, a charge Islamabad denies, calling them freedom fighters.

