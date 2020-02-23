A 23-year-old boy, Michael Ohkide, is currently on the run after allegedly stabbing his parents, Barr. Clement Okhide and Toyin, to death on Tuesday in their apartment on Afeez Gbadamosi Street, Ejigbo, Lagos State.

His sister, Mary, who was found in the pool of her blood, was rushed to the hospital where doctors are still battling to save her.

Although the exact reason for snuffing life out of his parents could not be immediately ascertained as the Police said they were still on his trail.

Residents, however, said it would not be unconnected with his uncontrollable urge to get some of the illicit drugs at all costs.

One of the residents who described the 60-year-old late lawyer as a no-nonsense man, said “ he had been warning his son against taking illicit drugs but he wouldn’t listen. There had been an altercation between them several times.

Michael is the first child. The couple had three children. He had gone to three private universities but could not complete his education because of illicit drugs.

At a point, he said that his family hated, even when his parents did all they could to make him useful.”

A member of the deceased’s family also said, “It is unfortunate that my brother and his wife lost their lives in the process of trying to ensure he turned a new leaf.

Michael has been a thorn in the entire family’s flesh. If you cautioned him, he would snap at you and warn you to mind your business.”

It was learned that the assailant, who is into music, also stabbed his sister, Mary, in the stomach and hand.

Spirited effort is being made towards arresting him.

