A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan on Wednesday ordered that a 23-year-old man, Gideon Clement, who allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman, be remanded in a correctional facility.

The Attorney-General of Kaduna State charged Clement with rape, contrary to section 257 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

Magistrate Abdulaziz Ibrahim, who ordered that Clement be remanded in the Kafanchan correctional centre.

Ibrahim, who did not take the plea of Clement, adjourned the case until March 9 for further mention.

He ordered that the case file be returned to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The state counsel from the Ministry of Justice, Mathias Joseph, told the court that Clement raped the victim while on a visit to one Ladan Audi’s house.

Joseph alleged that Clement tricked his victim into believing that he brought a message for her and raped her in his cousin’s room.

He said that the case was reported at the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kafanchan and forwarded to the Civil Defence for investigation.

NAN

