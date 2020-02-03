Three persons were on Thursday brought before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, over alleged assault and defecating in a public place.

The defendants – Chuks Nwankpa; 39; Rashidat Omotosho 34; and Kehinde Sholola 48; of no fixed addresses, are being tried on a three-count charge bordering on assault.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. at Ballet, by Iyana-Itire Junction, Itire, Lagos.

Ekhueorohan alleged that the second (Omotosho) and third (Sholola) defendants, caught the first defendant (Nwankpa) defecating behind one of the shops at Ballet.

He alleged that the second and third defendants and some other persons still at large, immediately pounced on Nwankpa.

He said that Nwankpa, who initially reported the assault, was also charged to court at the station for defecating in a public place.

The offences violate Sections 166, 168 and 246 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.K Tella, cautioned and discharged the second and third defendants of all the charges, after they pleaded guilty and prayed the court to forgive them.

She later granted the first defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Tella adjourned the case until March 10 for substantive trial.

NAN

