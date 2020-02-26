A 35-year-old man, Adebayo Oluwatoyin, who allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman, on Wednesday, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Oluwatoyin is facing a charge of rape before the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in September 2019, at Ilese in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Emuerhi said that the defendant had sex with the woman without her consent.

He said that the offence contravened Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence stipulates life imprisonment for rape.

Sule-Amzat ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre and the file sent to Ikeja Special and Sexual Offences Court.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till April 6, for mention.

NAN

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

