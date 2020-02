Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA have successfully freed a woman held in the wreckage of a fallen container in Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos on Saturday evening.

LESEMA’s Public Affairs Officer, Nosa Okunbo, said: “The 40 feet container fell from the bridge on a female passerby.

Unfortunately the lady was trapped under it; she has now been extricated and taken to the hospital by officials of LASAMBUS

