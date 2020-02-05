Authorities of the Osun State Police Command have arrested a 42-year old man, identified as Adesina Adeniyi, for allegedly being in possession of two human skulls and a decomposing liver.

He was said to have been arrested by mobile policemen along Ibadan-Iwo road during a routine stop and search operation.

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Babatunde Kokumo, said the suspect was arrested on the 28th of January 2020 at 1:00 pm.

Adeniyi confessed that the recovered human skulls and liver were removed from Muslim cemetery and mortuary where he worked as an attendant.

Diligent investigation led to the arrest of his accomplice, Oluwole Olapade, at Yemetu, Ibadan, OyoState, who had promised to pay the sum of N20,000 for a skull to be used for charms.

