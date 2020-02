At about 10a.m on Wednesday, troops deployed at Moriki, ZamfaraState, received a tip-off on the movement of ammunition and mounted an emergency stop and search checkpoint.

Not long after, a motor bike arrived with a bag looking like a bag of rice. The bike man, however, refused to stop for routine checks and the troop had to give a hot chase.

They got the bike impounded while the rider escaped. They later discovered that the bag contained about 4653 rounds of 7.62mm

