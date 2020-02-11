A suspected 50-year-old human trafficker, Mrs Rose Friday, on Tuesday, appeared before Justice F. Riman of the Federal High Court sitting in Uyo for habouring pregnant girls.

Friday was arraigned on a two-count charge of habouring and exploitation of pregnant girls by selling their babies.

The offences are contrary to the provision of Section 13(2)(b) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

The suspect, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was consequently remanded at a correctional centre, as the case was adjourned until Feb. 12 for further hearing.

However, before she was arrested, Friday was under the surveillance of the Nigerian Naval Ship (NSS) Jubilee, Ikot Abasi for suspected human trafficking.

In his reaction, Mr Nduka Nwanwenne, Commander, NAPTIP, Uyo Zonal Command, said that there would be no hiding place for human traffickers in the zone.

“Anyone involved in trafficking of any form will be made to face the consequences of the action,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

