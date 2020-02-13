An Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, on Thursday remanded a 65-year-old man, Jimoh Bello, in a Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs F.A Azeez, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send it to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Azeez then adjourned the case until April 2, for mention.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of rape.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. John Iberedem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb.2, at No.57 Tenibegiloju St, Ikorodu.

Iberedem said that the defendant defiled the girl in his residence.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 137 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

