Photos of a 78-year-old British man covered in blood have been released by the police after he engaging in a knife fight with his 67-year-old Thai wife.

On arrival at their home in Pattaya, Thailand, officers discovered cuts across the man’s head, slash marks on the woman’s hand, and blood splashed all over the floor and bed.

The wife told Thai officers that she and her husband had an argument and he came to attack her with a knife, and she only attacked him back in self defense.

She spoke saying: “We were shouting at each other but then he really lost his temper and tried to stab me with a knife. I used my hand to fend it away and I was cut.

“I was hurt and angry so I snatched the knife from his hand and swung it to keep him away from me, but he came towards me so I slashed it on his head. Then he started bleeding.

“He stopped attacking me because he was in pain then, I calmed down and called the ambulance.”

The Police Lieutenant Colonel Jirasak Abphaeng said: ”The British man was wounded and so was his wife. She said that she tried to defend herself from his attack.

”There were only two people in the room so we have to interview both of them to find the true details of what happened.”

”If they both attacked each other, they could both be charged. Right now, it is not a good idea for them to stay together.”

