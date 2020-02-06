The Corps Marshal, Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), Mrs Gbemisola Akinpelu, said on Thursday that 95 persons had been prosecuted in 2020 for crossing expressways.

Akinpelu, a retired Commissioner of Police, gave the figure in a statement signed by the Corps Head Public Affairs, Mr Kehinde Adebayo.

Adebayo quoted her as speaking while briefing her officers at the headquarters.

Akinpelu said that the number of arrests increased due to the officers stepping up the Operation Zero Tolerance to indiscriminate crossing of highways.

She said that the operation in Lagos had been extended to many parts of the state.

The Corps Marshal said that every LAGESC officers on lawful duty must be officially dressed in LAGESC uniform, with name tag on it.

Akinpelu warned imposters extorting money from the general public in the name of LAGESC to desist from such act.

She encouraged pedestrians to make use of the bridges for free flow of traffic and safety of their lives.

