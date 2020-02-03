The Borno State Senatorial Representative, Ali Ndume has struck out Senate’s Minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe’s call for President Buhari to resign over insecurity across the country even though he admitted that the security situation in the northeast is getting worse.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army who appeared on Channels TV’s “Sunday Politics”, said there is resurgence of the insurgency in the northeast as he recalled the killings and violence recorded in his senatorial district.

Ndume disclosed that the insurgents recently launched an attack on Askira and Damboa Local Government Areas of Borno state, killing some people and also carting away foodstuff and other valuables. The Nigerian troops countered the attack, but it left people scampering away for safety.

Also recounting how two bombs were detonated in a mosque in Gwoza and last week’s attack on Muno near Maiduguri, Ndume said the attacks are coming when people had a sigh of relief that the spate of attacks had reduced.

The Senator who belongs to the All Progressive Congress called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to wake up regarding its constitutional duty of saving lives and property also stated that Abaribe’s call for the President to resign wasn’t neccessary.

