Rev. Richard Bucci of Sacred Heart Church in West Warwick, Rhode Island, is strengthening his call to deny Communion to lawmakers who voted in favor of an abortion rights bill.

In a recent interview with NBC 10, he said: “Pedophilia doesn’t kill anyone, but abortion does.” He described abortion as “the slaughter of innocent children.”

He added that more children have been killed by abortion than have been abused, adding, “which is not to say that abuse is not a horrible thing.”

