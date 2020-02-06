INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu has on Thursday announced the deregistered 74 political parties in the country.

He announced this during a press briefing at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Although a total of 75 parties were listed for deregistration, one of them – Action People’s Party (APP) obtained a court order restraining the electoral umpire from deregistering it.

Here is the full list of the 18 political parties that scaled the deregistration process:

Accord (A)

Action Alliance (AA)

African Action Congress (AAC)

African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Action Democratic Party (ADP)

All Progressives Congress (APC)

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Allied People’s Movement (APM)

Action People’s Party (APP)

Boot Party (BP)

Labour Party (LP)

New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

National Rescue Movement (NRM)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

