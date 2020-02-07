Phillip Schofield, a 57-year-old TV presenter, in the UK made the announcement via a statement posted on his Instagram story revealing that he is gay after 27 years of marriage.

In his statement, he said “You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing and so you won’t know what has been consuming me for the last few years.

“With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay. This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home.”

“I have been married to Steph for nearly 27 years, and we have two beautiful grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby. My family has held me so close and they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.”

“Yet still I can’t sleep and there have been some very dark moments. My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so very much for the better.”

“Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family.

Every day on This Morning, I sit in awe of those we meet who have been brave and open in confronting their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine.

This will probably all come as something of a surprise and I understand, but only by facing this, by being honest.

I hope to find peace in my mind and a way forward.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

