An eight-year-old boy, Ahmed Isyaku, has died after falling into a well at Kadebawa in Garko Local Government Area of Kano State.

The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, made the disclosure in Kano on Tuesday.

Mohammed said that the incident occurred on Monday evening when the deceased went to fetch water.

“We received a distress call from one Malam Tijjani Ayuba at about 5:05p.m.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 5:40p.m.

“Ahmed was found dead and his corpse was handed over to his father, Malam Isyaku, of Kadebawa village,” he added.

This is the fourth death recorded in similar circumstances in Kano State.

In January 2019, the body of a 10-year-old boy, Umar Sannafi, was found lifeless in a well. In April, a 13-year-old boy, Abubakar Isa was found dead in a well.

About six months after, another lifeless body of a six-year-old was found in a well in Kano State.

