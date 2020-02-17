On Sunday evening, hundreds of Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, including the minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, have escaped attack by kidnappers

The kidnappers laid in ambush around Mando area and attempted to waylay the passengers, who arrived at Rigasa train station around 8:15pm.

Sources said no sooner the kidnappers opened fire on the vehicles than mobile policemen and soldiers arrived the scene in armoured vehicles to disperse the hoodlums.

“We were lucky the police and soldiers are nearby to come our rescue. The minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi was among the passengers. His convoy had to make a detour onto Rigasa road,” said a passenger, Musa Lawan.

When contacted, spokesman for Kaduna Police Command, Mohammed Jalige, said he would make findings and revert.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

