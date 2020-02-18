On Tuesday, the chief security officer to Rotimi Amaechi died in a hotel room in Kaduna.

The officer, who was described as a senior intelligence personnel, died on Monday morning while on a trip with the transport minister.

It was gathered from a reliable source that the officer was electrocuted at his hotel room.

His death occurred hours after reports said Mr Amaechi’s convoy was attacked in Kaduna while leaving from a train station to the city centre.

Mr Amaechi pushed back against the report on Twitter Sunday night, saying it was fake news as no attack on his convoy occurred.

A source close to Mr Amaechi also said the officer died at a hotel in a case of electrocution, dismissing strongly any insinuation that it was from an attack.

The source could not speak openly because he was not authorised by Mr Amaechi to speak on a matter that is being handled as sensitive.

The name of the hotel in Kaduna where the attack happened was yet to be disclosed as at press time.

