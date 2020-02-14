Russian President , Vladimir Putin stressed that marriage should be solely a heterosexual union ruling out his country legalizing gay marriage.

A marriage is a union of a man and woman,’ he said at a meeting with a Kremlin-appointed committee discussing new amendments to the Russian constitution.

‘This is the right idea and it should be supported. We need to only think about how to formulate it and where,’ he said after conservative lawmaker Olga Batalina said Russia’s constitution should uphold ‘traditional family values.’

This means that Russia will not introduce politically correct terminology such as “parent #1” and “parent #2” any time soon.

