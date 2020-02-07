Zainab Suleiman, a 45-year-old woman in Ondo State has been remanded in prison for assaulting her 12-year-old niece, Victoria.

The accused was alleged to have flogged the minor in a bid to discipline her, inflicting injuries on her body thereby causing bodily pains and bleeding while the young girl was ordered to seek medical attention at the hospital.

She was alleged to have used her fingernails and horsewhip to cause deep wounds on the body of the 12-year-old on the 31st of January 2020.

The mother of three who lost her three children, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge bordering on assaults and unlawful maltreatment.

