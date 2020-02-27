Following the promise of raising over 100 millionaires through his Samzuga vision ‪0202-2020‬, Bishop Sam Zuga @bishopsamzuga_ of house of joy ministry, founder of Samzuga international/empire has kicked off part of his listed projects.

Samzuga’s vision ‪0202-2020‬ which captures some of the solution towards building a better Nigeria, has launched the establishment of 1,000 businesses for women and youths through a soft loan grant to Nigerians.

Speaking at the official launch of the establishment of 1,000 businesses for women and youths, which took place at the Nurses House Yola, Adamawa state, the Bishop clearly stated how the soft loan will be granted. Especially for those who have businesses and don’t have money to run it, as they would also be supervised by professionals on how to go about any kind of business.

Below is a captured procedure of the soft loan.

“Samzuga Foundation multipurpose cooperative society limited shall be established in each state of Nigeria. Interested businessmen and women will register and become members and follow procedure.

Registration varies, depending on the amount of money you need to establish your business. A soft loan would be given to members on ten percent interest in a year without collacteral, while non-members members will be given soft loan on ten percent interest per month with collacteral.

If you need a soft loan of:

• N10,000 you will register with N500

• N20,000 you will register with N1000

• N30,000 you will register with N1,500

• N40,000 you will register with N2,000

• N50,000 you will register with N2,500

• N60,000 you will register with N3,000

• N70,000 you will register with N3,500

• N80,000 you will register with N4,000

• N90,000 you will register with N4,500

• N100,000 you will register with N5,000

“It continues to any amount you want, even if you want N10,000,000

All you need to do is register.” He said

