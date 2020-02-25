Bishop Sam Zuga of House of Joy Ministry has unveiled his vision ‪0202-2020‬ agenda.

On that note, the well respected Bishop rolls out his plans to better the lives of average Nigerian youth, kick starting with those in Yola, Adamwa State.

According to the press statement obtained, the cleric has planned to raise over 100 millionaires before the end of the year 2020.

The statement reads; “ROAD MAP AND ACTION PLAN ON HOW TO ACTUALIZE VISION ‪0202/2020‬ OF BISHOP DR SAM ZUGA.

HOW TO RAISE 100 MILLIONAIRES.

A multi level marketing company shall be established. Because the focus is to raise millionaires, all stages of compensation plan will be in cash.

SCHOLARSHIP FOR 1,000 STUDENTS.

Academic competitions would be organized across Nigeria, interested students will register and participate, brilliant students will be selected to benefit from the scholarship scheme. Consolation prizes will be given to winners at the local government level while handsome prizes will be given to the overall winners at States and National levels.

1,000 CARS DONATION

Interested people will register with 50,000, a procedure will be introduced, participants will be taught on how to follow and get a vehicle in any of the 3 categories: (a) SUV(Jeep) (b) 406

(c) small car.

ESTABLISHMENT OF 1,000 BUSINESSES FOR WOMEN AND YOUTHS

A multi purpose cooperative society shall be established in each state of Nigeria. Interested business men and women will register and become members and follow the prescribed procedure. .

CREATION OF 10,000 JOBS FOR NIGERIAN YOUTHS

Many small scale businesses would be established, some people will be appointed as managers, some as cashiers, some as security, some as Drivers. Promoters, technicians, instructors etc will benefit from the unemployment alleviation scheme.

PROVISION OF FREE MEDICAL TREATMENT FOR 10,000,000 NIGERIANS

FEEDING OF 10,000,000 NIGERIANS

Food Festivals would be organized at various places in Nigeria, to feed ten million (10,000,000) Nigerians

Other activities would be introduced as time goes on.

