In the early hours of today, Feb. 26, suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked Bambula community in Chibok local government area of Borno state.

Following the attack, many persons including Mohammed Abba, the head of the civilian joint task force (JTF) in the commmunity, were abducted.

Residents say the terrorist stormed the community at about 4:00 am while they were still asleep.

“The sporadic gunshots woke us, and everybody started running to safety. The insurgents came in through Ajigum Talala, a part of the forest where ISWAP has a strong unit. They headed straight to Abba and took him. They have been warning him before but Abba refused to cooperate with them. They abducted many others who couldn’t run. They also burnt down some properties including a vehicle belonging to the community head.” a resident said

The Nigerian Army has not commented on the latest attack.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

