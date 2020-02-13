Barely 24 hours after President Buhari visited Borno state, the leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, has given the condition under which the remaining abducted Chibok schoolgirls would be released.

According to the report, Shekau said the schoolgirls would be set free if the federal government let go of the sect members currently in detention.

He also told Buhari not to return to Borno, saying the sect is fully on ground in the north-east.

Shekau said the insurgents would attack the president if he returns to Borno.

Well over 100 of the 276 girls abducted from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state, in 2014, are still in Boko Haram custody.

