A 25-year-ol boy, identified as Waidi Soremi, has been arrested for stealing the head of one Taiwo Mesioye, who was recently interred on Aboaba Street, Itori-Oke, Ewekoro, Ogun State.

According to the suspect, the operation took him 3 hours. He said he started around 12 midnight and completed it around 3a.m.

CrimePuzzle reports that the suspect was arrested alongside two of his childhood friends, Samson Erinle, 25, and Taiwo Erinle, 23.

The jobless youth said they had jointly concluded to source for a fresh human head for money rituals because their state of poverty seemed endless.

Waidi said the idea of getting rich quick came to him when he stumbled on his late herbalist father’s book and handed it to Samson who had just completed his Islamic studies.

Samson, also known as Alfa, while going through the book, took special interest on the aspect of money-making ritual and kept it close to his heart.

However, when one Taiwo Mesioye, died in their area, the suspects graced the funeral, after which Alfa informed them that it was time for them to get out of poverty by stealing Mesioye’s head.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

