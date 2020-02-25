The IGP, Alhaji Mohammed Adamu has directed the immediate dismantling of illegal roadblocks along Lagos- Ore – Benin road .

He directed the Commissioners of Police in the affected states to ensure that officers deployed to checkpoints eschew all forms of corruption, ostensibly in reaction to cases of alleged extortion of travellers and motorists, especially on major highways across the country. Mba said Commissioners of Police, Area Commanders and

Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) were also expected to provide round-the-clock supervision of their men, adding that they would be held liable for any excesses of their personnel on the roads, adding: “They have also been directed to send to the headquarters, the designated nipping points on those roads for easy monitoring by the Force Headquarters.”

He explained that the order was issued to enable travellers enjoy safety and comfort on the highways with minimal inconveniences and hassles!

