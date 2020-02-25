Following the charges filed against a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Olisa Metuh, the Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced him to seven years in prison on seven counts of money laundering and criminal diversion of funds to the tune of N400 million.

The verdict was pronounced by Justice Okon Abang on Tuesday in his judgement.

The charges were filed against Metuh and his company, Destra investment, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The trial judge sentenced Metuh after convicting him and found him guilty of all the charges brought against him by the anti-graft agency.

Justice Abang on count one, two, four and seven, ordered that he be sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

On count three he was sentenced to five years, on count five, three years imprisonment with a fine of N25m (twenty five million) to the Federal Government.

On count six he was sentenced to three years imprisonment while the second defendant, Destra Investment Company was to forfeit N25m (twenty five million naira) to the federal government.

Justice Abang ordered that the sentencing was to run concurrently with effect from today.

He further ordered that Metuh’s company (2nd defendant) be closed and the amounts standing trial in its financial institution forfeited to the FG.

He said that an enrollment of judgement order would be served on EFCC.

Metuh was arraigned by the Federal Government in 2016 over allegations of unlawfully receiving N400m from the office of the then National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (rtd).

The former PDP spokesperson was also accused of transacting with the sum of $2 million without going through a financial institution, in violation of a provision of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act. (NAN)

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

