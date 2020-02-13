On Thursday, British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson disclosed that he was reshuffling his cabinet and bringing in a team that shared the same vision he has for Britain after Brexit.

The reshuffle is not expected to be explosive, but his Senior adviser, Dominic Cummings expects a fundamental reshuffle that would be in line with Johnson’s agenda.

On Jan. 31, the UK officially left the European Union after a three-and-a-half-year process that started with the 2016 Brexit referendum.

However, the transition period will last till the end of the year, where the UK will still abide by the EU rules.

